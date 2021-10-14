Trian Fund Management L.P. Purchases 14,236 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,755,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco accounts for 11.2% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Invesco worth $955,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 378,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $6,451,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

