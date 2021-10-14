Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $52,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $169.47. 2,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

