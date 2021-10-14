Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,010 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.54% of Entergy worth $108,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,959. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

