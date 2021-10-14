Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $73.04 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,253 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $73,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.99. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

