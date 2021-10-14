Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,720,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 951.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.20. 7,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.77 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $127.17 and a 52-week high of $187.95.

