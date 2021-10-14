iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

