Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Declines By 55.5%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 756,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.97. 11,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,512. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
