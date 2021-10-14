Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Declines By 55.5%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 756,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.97. 11,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,512. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

