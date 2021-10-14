GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Update

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the September 15th total of 306,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOAC remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,113. GO Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

