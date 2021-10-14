Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Grows By 254.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 254.1% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ETB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,798. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 531,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 103,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $348,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.