Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

PNFP traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,754. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

