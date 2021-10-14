Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix comprises about 1.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

OCUL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $889.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

