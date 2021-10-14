Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 222 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,561,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

