SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,662,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,435,000.

RWR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.15. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,124. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

