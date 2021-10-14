Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Baidu by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Baidu by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 384,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Baidu by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $28,704,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

BIDU traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.53. 45,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.36. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

