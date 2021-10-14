Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 13,209 Shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGGRU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

