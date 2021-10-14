Glazer Capital LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,163 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.44% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 3,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,116. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.