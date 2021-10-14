Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Purchases 528 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 345,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.77. 39,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,967. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

