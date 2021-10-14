Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

APPN traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. 10,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,072. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

