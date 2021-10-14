Glazer Capital LLC Invests $7.20 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 727,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

