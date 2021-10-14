Glazer Capital LLC Raises Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,942,000.

Shares of SHACU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,818. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

