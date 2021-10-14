Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,706 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

