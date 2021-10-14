Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 229.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

MS opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

