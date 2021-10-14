Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 881.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

