Lincoln National Corp Has $1.42 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 311,305 shares of company stock valued at $80,963,153 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of -325.83 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

