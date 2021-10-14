3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Trimmed by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.40. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

