Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,205 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in The Southern by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

