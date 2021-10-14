3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lowered by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

