Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,145,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,944,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 135,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,045,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 26.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 442,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,842,000 after buying an additional 92,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cigna by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $199.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.92. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

