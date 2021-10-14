Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,248 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWO traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 230,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

