Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,896,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,951,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,402,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,238 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.