Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 6,966 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of OneWater Marine worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEW traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

