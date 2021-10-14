Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 63,234 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,657,000 after buying an additional 109,244 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TGTX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. 8,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.