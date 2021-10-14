Ossiam Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $554.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,127. The company’s fifty day moving average is $628.24 and its 200-day moving average is $561.38. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

