Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

