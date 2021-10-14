Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 171 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.57. 435,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,105. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

