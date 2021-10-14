uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 488,377 shares.The stock last traded at $30.59 and had previously closed at $30.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on QURE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,903. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

