Fear (FEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.65 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Fear has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fear has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00239645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00096264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

