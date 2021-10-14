Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $3.02 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $55,178,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,447. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

