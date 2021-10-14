BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.36.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of -1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.12. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

