Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $156.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $826,875.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,260,491 shares of company stock worth $304,463,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

