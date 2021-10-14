Elrond Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $242.94 or 0.00423216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $89.08 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00099398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,557,804 coins and its circulating supply is 19,583,169 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

