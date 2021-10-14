Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 108 ($1.41).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

LON MARS traded up GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.26 ($0.96). 2,256,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,163. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 40.87 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company has a market cap of £483.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

