ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000.

NYSE CTR traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

