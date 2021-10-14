Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.83 and last traded at $34.52. 8,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 697,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 78,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

