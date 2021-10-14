Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 458.8% from the September 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of BRDG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $19.56.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
