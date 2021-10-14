Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 458.8% from the September 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BRDG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $19.56.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

