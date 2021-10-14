Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

