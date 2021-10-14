Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Shares of MASI traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.42. 374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.59. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.