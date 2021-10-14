McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

