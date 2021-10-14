Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 3,500 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Etsy were worth $18,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.85. 27,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

