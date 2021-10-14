Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Increased by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG traded up $24.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,835.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,736. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,879.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,630.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,882.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total transaction of $4,726,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.